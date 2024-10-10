Data Leaders Come Together To Discuss The Future Of Data Management And AI At Ataccama FWRD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Data leaders from Deloitte, T-Mobile, Nissan and more will share future strategies and best practices for enterprise data management.

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama , an AI-powered data management company, is set to host FWRD, the first Ataccama event of its kind, which brings together data management practitioners and professionals to explore how today's developments are driving innovation in data management and how this translates to business value for enterprises. Ataccama will be making a number of announcements at the event, featuring product breakthroughs, partner momentum and customer recognition.

The event will take place virtually on October 24, 2024 at 9am-1pm EDT , and will feature a series of panel discussions, fireside chats and keynote speeches from Ataccama with customers and partners, centered on the future of data management and AI. Chief Data Officers and Heads of Data Management

Data executives from global enterprises including Deloitte, Nissan and T-Mobile US will share their insights on the top criteria for selecting the right data management tools, future proofing data strategies, and will showcase successes and best data practices to help enterprises across all sectors realize the value of their investment. AI will be a key focus of the event with participants delving into how it is transforming business initiatives and data-driven outcomes today and in the future, as Ataccama unveils its latest innovation in AI which will set new standards in data management.

We are honored to have Krishna Cheriath, Ataccama Board member and advisor, and CDAIO at Thermo FIsher Scientific, deliver the closing keynote at FWRD.

"The data landscape is exceptionally complicated. Data leaders and CDOs need to be able to be business strategists, data strategists, technologists, AI strategists and storytellers, all at once, to connect with such a diverse internal audience. At FWRD, Ataccama is bringing together some of the best minds in the industry to discuss how to support CDOs and ensure their data management vision will be executed to deliver the results planned," said Krishna. "I'm a huge believer that digital trust will be a competitive differentiator and I'm looking forward to hearing the speakers give their views on an AI-augmented future. I consider myself an AI realist and it's exciting to consider the true potential of AI for accelerating research and innovation, enhancing customer service, and delivering many more positive business outcomes."

Ataccama's data management platform can deliver a net present value* of over $12 million over three years from increased operational and technical efficiencies, risk mitigation, and customer 360, according to Forrester's Total ImpactTM 2024 study*. FWRD will dive into the business benefits of an unified approach to data management with three audience-centric tracks for Data Leaders, Data Practitioners and Ataccama Users.

Baylor Scott & White Health, iA Financial Group, Nissan, Teranet, and Vialto who will share how they have overcome specific data challenges, realized benefits and unlocked opportunities through the adoption of AI. The theme of data leadership will be further explored with a panel of women leaders from Ataccama customers on the subject of using data to drive valuable outcomes at their organizations.

Mike McKee, CEO Ataccama, said, "In the age of data and AI, the CDO office is becoming a mainstay of enterprises today. Yet practitioners at all levels face institutional challenges that can hobble their ability to deliver and execute a compelling vision that has demonstrable value for the business. This is a key moment in time for the data management industry as rapid technology innovation meets established practices head-on and that can cause internal conflict. Enabling data leaders is a key theme at FWRD because we consider it fundamental to overcoming this natural growth stage and ensuring more value is delivered across the enterprise."

The event is sponsored by Adastra, AWS, Deloitte, Infosys and Snowflake, and the full list of speakers can be found here: .

*Net Present Value (NPV): the current value of (discounted) future net cash flows given an interest rate (the discount rate). A positive NPV normally indicates that an investment should be made.

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unifiedAI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. The Ataccama ONE unified platform enables hundreds of companies around the world to create high-quality data products that support business initiatives and AI projects while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at .

