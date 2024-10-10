Giriraj Singh Seeks Treason Case Against Bihar Teacher For Objectional Remarks On Lord Ram

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh on Thursday demanded that a case of treason be filed against a teacher in Bihar for allegedly teaching students that Hindu deities, Lord and Lord Hanuman, were originally Muslims.

The incident reportedly occurred at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalay Kadrabad, a private school in Begusarai.

The controversy erupted after a teacher, identified as Mohammad Ziauddin, allegedly told 7th-class students on Tuesday that Lord Ram and Hanuman were Muslims who used to offer 'Namaaz.'

After school, the children told their parents about it, causing a massive outrage among the locals. Later in the day, the villagers went to Ziauddin's house and protested against his remarks.

When more people learnt of these claims, they flocked to the school on Wednesday to demand the teacher's immediate dismissal. Apart from the locals, many of Ziauddin's colleagues at the school also expressed their displeasure, calling for strict action against him.

Responding to the situation, Giriraj Singh said, "If there are teachers like Ziauddin, there will be a divide between Hindus and Muslims. A case of treason should be filed against such teachers."

The Union Minister further compared the incident to previous reactions against religious criticism, stating, "If someone speaks against their Prophet, slogans like 'Sar tan se juda (head will be cut off)' resurface. However, if someone says that Lord Hanuman and Ram were Muslims, we do not raise such slogans. The teacher should be arrested and charged with treason."

In a separate issue, Giriraj Singh also commented on the Bihar Education Department's decision to ban teachers from wearing jeans and shirts in government schools.

"Teachers have been given the status of God. Therefore, the more modest and simple they appear, the better their influence will be on students," he remarked.