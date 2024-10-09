Ukraine Southeast Europe Summit Starts In Dubrovnik
10/9/2024 3:10:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The third Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković has commenced in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
This is according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
This summit aims to demonstrate the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine amid its ongoing challenges. Participating in the summit are leaders from across the region, including Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović, and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, alongside the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as foreign ministers from Moldova, Turkey, Serbia, and Romania.
An online address by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann is also expected.
According to Zelensky, the summit in the 'Ukraine plus 12' format will focus on collaborative efforts to bring peace, implement Ukraine's Peace Formula, jointly address security challenges, and strengthen integration into the European Union and NATO.
Ahead of the summit, Zelensky and Plenković held a bilateral meeting, where they signed an agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and Croatia.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the previous summit in this series, held in Tirana in February 2024, reaffirmed support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity and called for increased international support. The inaugural summit took place in Athens in August 2022.
