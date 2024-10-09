Saudi Crown Prince, Iranian FM Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Prime Mohammad bin Salman hosted on Wednesday the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral relations and regional developments, said the official Saudi Press Agency.

SPA said the two sides held the talks when the Crown Prince received the visiting Iranian official, adding the two sides broached the exerted efforts regarding the regional developments.

Shortly earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with his visiting Iranian counterpart regional developments, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said that the talks were held when Prince bin Farhan received the visiting Iranian official, adding that the two sides discussed means of cementing bilateral relations and the efforts exerted to tackle the regional developments. (end)

