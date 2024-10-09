Suicide Attack Kills One Security Personnel SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- A Frontier Corps (FC) official was martyred while 13 others were wounded in a attack targeting a security forces centre in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province, said officials.

A senior administration official, Zhob Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam told that an attack was carried out on the Joint Response Centre in Sabakzai area of Balochistanآ's Zhob district.

He confirmed that a FC official was killed while 13 others were when security forces foiled a suicide attack in Zhob.

The official said that the centre was attacked by terrorists from three sides, while a suicide bomber was killed by security forces as he attempted to enter the building.

He claimed that a number of terrorists were also injured in the retaliatory firing, who the terrorists took back with them. The deceased and injured were shifted to the nearest medical facility.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

