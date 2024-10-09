Suicide Attack Kills One Security Personnel SW Pakistan
10/9/2024 3:03:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- A Frontier Corps (FC) official was martyred while 13 others were wounded in a suicide attack targeting a security forces centre in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province, said officials.
A senior administration official, Zhob Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam told media that an attack was carried out on the Joint Response Centre in Sabakzai area of Balochistanآ's Zhob district.
He confirmed that a FC official was killed while 13 others were injured when security forces foiled a suicide attack in Zhob.
The official said that the centre was attacked by terrorists from three sides, while a suicide bomber was killed by security forces as he attempted to enter the building.
He claimed that a number of terrorists were also injured in the retaliatory firing, who the terrorists took back with them. The deceased and injured were shifted to the nearest medical facility.
The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)
