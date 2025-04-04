Azercell's Customer Satisfaction Index For Call Center Achieved 95% In 2024

Throughout the year, Azercell's Call Center received nearly 3 million calls, maintaining an average waiting time of just 35 seconds and an average response time of 2.5 minutes - well below the global industry benchmark (6-7 minutes). Most inquiries were related to tariffs, internet packages, digital services, co-branded offerings, number transactions, balance details, and current promotions.

Meanwhile, AiCell, Azerbaijan's first AI-powered virtual assistant providing a full range of services in Azerbaijani, underwent significant improvements in 2024. By year-end, it independently resolved nearly 17% of customer inquiries without requiring human intervention. This advancement streamlined service delivery, allowing faster response times while improving customer experience. Last year, customer engagement with AiCell saw a significant increase, reaching 78.5%, while its accuracy in understanding and responding to user requests stood at 96.6%.

Azercell's digital platforms played a crucial role in customer interactions throughout the year. The company's chatbot handled more than 750,000 inquiries, including approximately 103,000 direct messages via Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, it managed nearly 380,000 user comments across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

In December 2024, Azercell introduced a local industry-first AI Chat Bot within its mobile application, further enhancing customer service efficiency. This AI-powered solution provides instant, round-the-clock responses to customer inquiries, allowing Contact Center representatives to focus on delivering more personalized services.

As a result, Azercell's Call Center achieved a 95% customer satisfaction index in 2024, exceeding the internationally accepted standard of 85% by 10 percentage points.

Additionally, the company received an ISO 10002:2018 certification from TÜV AUSTRIA AZERBAIJAN in March 2024. This certification acknowledges Azercell's high-quality customer complaint management system, ensuring accurate registration, thorough evaluation, and continuous improvement of customer feedback processes.

Azercell's 24/7 Call Center is accessible via *short number 1111, landline numbers 012-4904949 (for prepaid SimSim users) and 012-4905252 (for postpaid users), as well as through the Azercell mobile app.