IAS, IPS Officers To Inspire And Guide Young Minds In Punjab: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 4 (IANS) In a step to empower government school students, Punjab has taken a lead by introducing one-of-its-kind“School Mentorship Program” wherein bureaucrats are being roped in to inspire and guide young minds to aim high in life, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Friday.

Bains told the media here that under this programme, the government has invited Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian First Service (IFS) and other civil service officers to mentor rural government schools to revitalising public education and nurturing young minds for excelling in life.

A notification was issued on Friday for implementation of the programme.

“Behind every successful child is someone who once believed in them. Through this program, our most accomplished officers will become mentors to our most underserved schools. It is a chance to go beyond administrative duties, and truly transform lives,” said minister Bains.

Highlighting the programme, he said the top bureaucrats can voluntarily adopt one government school for mentorship that is envisioned not as an administrative role but as a deeply humane and inspiring relationship.

He said officers will engage with students, teachers, and principals to motivate students to dream big and pursue ambitious goals, besides, supporting teachers in adopting innovative pedagogy and leveraging their experience and networks to bring improvements in school infrastructure, resources, and exposure opportunities.

Bains said officers will be encouraged to mentor schools located in remote, rural, or challenging settings, and once assigned, they would nurture the mentorship for at least five years, ensuring long-term engagement, bonding and impact. The officers would continue to mentor their schools irrespective of their transfers and postings, he added.

“Civil service officers bring with them a wealth of experience, exposure to governance, and a demonstrated track record of excellence,” he said, adding their journeys can inspire students to aim for institutions such as IITs, AIIMS, NDA, and the UPSC, while their networks can help schools access resources, partnerships, and new learning opportunities.