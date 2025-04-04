Senior Men's National: Rajasthan, A.P, Chattisgarh, Himachal Win On Day 1

MENAFN - IANS) Jhansi, April 4 (IANS) Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Arunachal, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Chandigarh and Goans Hockey couldn't have asked for a better start as they started their campaign after securing win in their respective matches at the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 here in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Raj. defeated Tripura Hockey 9-1 in Division 'C'. Vishal Kumar (51', 57', 60, 60+') stood out to be top goal scorer after scoring four goals. Vikram Singh Rathore (6', 38') and Anurag (9', 56') also scored a brace whereas Pulkit (1') also scored one goal to take the game further away from Tripura Hockey. On the other hand, Sourabh Boora (30+') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Tripura.

In the next match, Hockey Arunachal defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 5-0 in Division 'C'. Neeraj (27', 43') scored a couple of goals whereas Brijesh Yadav (8'), Jay Prakash Patel (20') and Sahabaz Khan (56') also scored one goal each to start the campaign with a win.

In the other match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 10-0. Koothanda Changappa (13', 56'), Arjun Yadav (32', 51'), Sonu Nishad (41', 57') and Shailendra Verma (48', 50') scored brace each for the winning side. Kartik Yadav (22') and Ganesh Yadav (37') scored one goal each to take the game further away Hockey Gujarat.

Hockey Himachal defeated Hockey Association of Bihar 6-2 in Division 'C'. Harsh (19', 27', 47') scored a hattrick for Hockey Himachal joined by Amit Kumar (36', 59') who also scored a brace. Pandia Rajan S (14') also scored one goal to confirm the lead in the game. Jony Kumar (3') and Md. Danish (58') scored in the first and last quarters respectively for Hockey Association of Bihar.

In the fifth match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh won 13-1 against Hockey Andhra Pradesh in Division 'B'. Gurmukh Singh (8', 9', 17', 33', 40') scored a fifer for his side whereas Mohit (11', 12', 25', 30') also scored four goals to strengthen their team's position in the game. Deepak (15', 19') scored a brace followed by Amandeep (49') and Dilip Pal (55'). Venu Gorrela Gopal (45') scored the only goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the other match, Goans Hockey defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 3-0 in Division 'B'. Thrishul Ganapathi H (17') opened the account on the scoreboard for Goans Hockey, joined by skipper Swapnil Haldankar (27') and Issub Sayed (50') who also scored one goal each to take the game away from Hockey Uttarakhand.

Also, Delhi Hockey will face off Kerala Hockey and Hockey Mizoram will compete Assam Hockey later today.