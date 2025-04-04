403
EU refuses US-proposed Black Sea ceasefire agreement
(MENAFN) The European Union has rejected Russia's request to lift sanctions on the country's main agricultural bank as part of a potential Black Sea ceasefire deal, as discussed during recent talks between Moscow and Washington. European Commission Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Anitta Hipper stated that the EU would not make such concessions.
During discussions between Russian and US experts in Riyadh on Monday, there was agreement to work towards reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative. According to Moscow, this initiative should include the removal of Western sanctions on Russian Agricultural Bank and other institutions involved in food and fertilizer exports. The maritime ceasefire is viewed by both Moscow and Washington as a potential step toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.
In an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday, Hipper emphasized that the EU’s position remains firm: sanctions will not be lifted until Russia ends its aggression in Ukraine and withdraws all military forces. She reiterated that the EU's main goal is to use sanctions to pressure Russia and reduce its ability to continue its war efforts.
US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that his administration is considering easing certain restrictions on Russia but noted that several conditions would need to be met. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also expressed concerns, stating that Kiev does not support the maritime truce, as it could weaken sanctions against Russia and undermine Ukraine's position.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, initially brokered in 2022 by the UN and Turkey, allowed Ukrainian agricultural exports to pass safely in exchange for lifting restrictions on Russian grain and fertilizer. However, Russia withdrew from the agreement a year later, citing the West's failure to meet its commitments. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the maritime truce would only be implemented once Russia's conditions are fully addressed.
