Media reports Indian army wanting 800km-range BrahMos missiles
(MENAFN) India’s army and air force are set to receive 250 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, following approval from the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), local media reported on Wednesday. According to India Today TV, the advanced missile procurement is expected to be finalized after clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security. Once approved, the missiles will be integrated into existing military units and deployed in various challenging terrains, including deserts and high-altitude regions, as reported by ANI news agency.
The BrahMos missile, developed by BrahMos Aerospace—a joint Indo-Russian venture established in 2005—has become a key asset for India’s military. The company is a collaboration between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization, which holds a 50.5% stake, and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, which owns 49.5%.
The BrahMos missile is designed for long-range, high-precision strikes against ground targets, capable of targeting land, sea, and underwater platforms. Initially, the missile had a range of 290km (180 miles), but its range has since been extended through continuous upgrades. In 2023, the Indian Air Force successfully tested a BrahMos missile with an extended range of 450km (279 miles), mounted on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet. Recent reports suggest that the missile's range has now increased significantly to 800km (497 miles), with plans to acquire more of these advanced missiles, essentially replicating the current inventory used by the Indian Navy.
This missile development comes on the heels of a new defense pact signed between India and Russia in February, which aims to streamline logistics and enhance military cooperation between the two nations. During the Aero India event last month, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised Russia as a “longtime and reliable partner” in defense.
India, one of the world’s largest arms importers, relies heavily on Russian military technology, with around 60% of its equipment sourced from Russia. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Make in India' initiative, India is also working towards increasing domestic production of defense equipment with growing involvement from private companies.
