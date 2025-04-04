Telangana To Bring Out New Policy Document For Best Education System

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 4 (IANS) The government of Telangana will bring a policy document to design the best education system with a focus on skill development.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the Education Commission to prepare a comprehensive policy document to design the best education system. He made it clear that the government is ready to earmark substantial funds to establish a high-quality education structure in the state soon.

The Chief Minister asserted that the new education policy should reflect the field-level conditions and also ensure that it does not deviate from the practical approach.

He held a review meeting with the Education Commission on the shortcomings in the present education system and the reforms that need to be brought.

The Chief Minister explained the priority accorded to the education sector by his government, teachers' appointments, Amma Adarsha Committees, distribution of books and uniforms, construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, and the Young India Skills University.

The CM opined that quality primary education will lay a strong foundation for the student to perform better in their higher studies. A better policy document should be prepared by discussing with various associations and prominent people on the changes that need to be introduced in the Anganwadis and at the primary school level.

“We should make good use of the resources available to us, and the suggestions and advice will help Telangana to emerge as a leader in the education system in the country,” he said.

Education Commission Chairman Aakunuri Murali briefed the CM about the policies adopted by various states and other countries in providing quality education through a PowerPoint presentation.

Dr Jayaprakash Narayana, General Secretary of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms, explained the slew of reforms brought in the education system since 1960 and how the existing system ruined the creativity and thinking patterns of the students. Jayaprakash suggested changes in the education system, including the examination system, inspections in schools, and steps to be taken to improve life skills.

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisors K Kesava Rao, Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister's Secretary Manik Raj, CM OSD Vemula Srinivasulu, Education Department Secretary Yogita Rana, Primary Education Department Director Narasimha Reddy, Education Commission members Professor P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, Charakonda Venkatesh, K. Jyotsna Shiva Reddy, and representatives of several NGOs attended the meeting.