Qatar And Kenya Discuss Investment Opportunities
Date
10/9/2024 2:58:05 PM
QNA
Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, met yesterday, with Cabinet Secretary at the Ministry of Investments, Trade and industry in the Republic of Kenya, H E Hon. Salim Mvurya Mgala, who is currently visiting Qatar. During the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry, highlighted Qatar's successful economic policies that support the private sector, emphasising the incentives, legislation, and attractive opportunities available to encourage investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners to invest in Qatar.
