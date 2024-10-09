Qatar And Kenya Discuss Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, met yesterday, with Cabinet Secretary at the of Investments, Trade and in the Republic of Kenya, H E Hon. Salim Mvurya Mgala, who is currently visiting Qatar. During the meeting, of Commerce and Industry, highlighted Qatar's successful economic policies that support the private sector, emphasising the incentives, legislation, and attractive opportunities available to encourage investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners to invest in Qatar.