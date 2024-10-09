Qassim Untapped Mineral Wealth Exceeds $32Bn

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Riyadh – Qassim region's SR122 billion ($32.5 billion) in unexplored mineral wealth means it will become a key contributor to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, according to a of and Mineral Resources spokesman, the Saudi news agency Arab New reported.

Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah posted on X that Qassim holds high-quality mineral ores, including lead, tin, granite, and tungsten.

The strategic focus on economic diversification has placed the sector at the forefront of national development plans, with the Kingdom's mineral wealth valued at an estimated SR9.4 trillion.

The total value of Qassim's resources is estimated at SR122.3 billion, with gold accounting for SR87.7 billion, bauxite at SR24.6 billion, zinc at SR4.7 billion, copper at SR4 billion, and silver at SR1.4 billion.

Al-Jarrah highlighted that the region, which is located in the center of Saudi Arabia approximately 400 km northwest of Riyadh, hosts 35 mineralized belts, including 16 for gold, 15 for copper and lead, three for nickel, and one for zinc.

Qassim also has eight phosphate reserve sites and a mining complex for bauxite ore, as well as 32 mining complexes, designated for construction materials, including 17 for gravel, nine for sand, and six for fill materials.

Industries

The spokesman highlighted that Qassim's industrial sector is robust and diverse, housing 580 factories.

Around 84 percent of these facilities are located in the region's main cities including Buraidah, Unaizah, Al-Rass, and Al-Badayea.

Key industries include food and beverage production, basic goods, pharmaceuticals, and rubber and plastic manufacturing.

The region's industrial workforce totals 35,000 employees, with females making up over 15 percent, reflecting ongoing efforts to empower women in the sector.

Saudi Arabia wants Brazil in its mining industry

Saudi Press Agency/SPA

