Chicken Salad Chick To Open Millington Restaurant, Oct. 30

MILLINGTON, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, continues to expand its footprint in Tennessee with the opening of its newest location in Millington. This marks the brand's 24th location in the state, offering its beloved made-from-scratch chicken salad and a range of fresh menu options. Located at 8669 US Hwy 51 N, the Millington restaurant will officially open its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. The celebration kicks off with special promotions, including free chicken salad for a year for the first 100 guests who purchase The Chick Trio.

Chicken Salad Chick offers a warm and welcoming environment, in which guests can enjoy a variety of chicken salad flavors, sandwiches, soups and sides. Whether dining in, grabbing a meal to-go or using the drive-thru, guests will experience the quality and convenience that Chicken Salad Chick is known for.

Operating hours for the Millington location will be Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy signature chicken salad, fresh side salads, gourmet soups and delicious desserts, including an expanded dessert menu featuring cakes and other sweet treats.

In keeping with its commitment to community, Chicken Salad Chick will donate proceeds from its pre-opening events to MIFA , the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, which provides essential services and programs to support seniors, families in crisis and vulnerable populations across the Memphis area, including Millington. MIFA's services include Meals on Wheels, housing assistance and family programs aimed at helping people in need, particularly during times of crisis. The brand is dedicated to making a positive impact through charitable contributions and volunteerism.

"We can't wait to open our doors and make new friends in Millington," said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. "We look forward to serving the local community with the same passion that our guests have come to know and love, all while fostering local relationships through food, philanthropy and Southern hospitality."

To celebrate the Millington grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick will offer additional giveaways throughout the first week:



Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Free Chicken Salad Chick for a Year: Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase The Chick at the Millington grand opening to win FREE chicken salad for a year! *



Thursday, Oct. 31 – Cutting Board and Spatula: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. and receive a FREE Cutting Board and Spatula with the purchase of the Chick Trio. **



Friday, Nov. 1 – Jute Canvas Tote: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. and receive a FREE Jute Canvas Tote with the purchase of the Chick Trio. **

Saturday, Nov. 2 – Stainless Steel Tumbler: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. and receive a FREE Stainless-Steel Tumbler with the purchase of the Chick Trio. **

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year rewards program on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. Guests are required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended to be among the first 100 guests in line. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m., each guest will be assigned a number by the Chicken Salad Chick team corresponding to their place in line. At 10 a.m., guests may purchase The Chick and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App on Monday following Grand Opening Day. Guest 1 will receive 1 free Large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks; Guests 2-100 will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months!* Must download the Chicken Salad Chick App, and be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Guest must purchase The Chick at the Grand Opening to enter. Must be 16 years or older. Must download the CSC app. Not valid with any other offers.

**Guests 16 years or older must buy The Chick meal or a higher-value item to qualify, limit one per guest, and cannot be combined with other offers.

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in

Auburn,

Alabama, by

Stacy and

Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 275 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of

Scott Deviney

and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous

accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year,

Fast Casual's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See



