Matrix Energia Announces Appointment Of Wilson Ferreira Júnior As Independent Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matrix Energia announces the appointment of Wilson Ferreira as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors

- Rubens Misorelli, CEO of Matrix EnergiaSãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matrix Energia, an integrated digital operating in the trading, generation, and storage markets, announces the appointment of Wilson Ferreira Júnior as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective today, October 7, 2024.With over 40 years of experience in the energy sector, Wilson Ferreira Júnior has a solid track record in leadership positions at companies such as CPFL Energia, Vibra, and Eletrobras, where he served as CEO. His appointment to Matrix represents a significant enhancement to the company's corporate governance and will directly contribute to guiding its strategic decisions, particularly as the energy market undergoes constant transformation.Wilson Ferreira Júnior brings to Matrix deep expertise in strategic and operational management, which will be essential in supporting the Board's oversight of the company's long-term initiatives and ensuring a solid foundation for sustainable growth. His leadership on the Board will enable Matrix to seize new opportunities in the energy sector while maintaining a focus on innovation and efficiency.With the appointment of Wilson Ferreira Júnior, Matrix's Board of Directors will continue to include Prisma Capital representatives Marcelo Hallack and Lucas Canhoto, as well as DXT Duferco representatives Augusto Gozzi and Mauricio Cencioni. The Board, with its diverse expertise in areas such as asset development, international trading, and corporate governance, is well-positioned to guide Matrix in its expansion within Brazil and in seizing new opportunities.Rubens Misorelli, CEO of Matrix Energia, emphasized: "The addition of Wilson Ferreira Júnior to the Board is a major enhancement to our governance, and we are confident that his extensive experience will be a valuable asset to both our Board and Strategic Committees. The company's day-to-day operations will continue under the management of our executive team, which remains focused on executing our growth and innovation plan."Matrix Energia is one of the leading digital energy platforms in Brazil, with operations in energy trading, distributed generation, and energy storage. The company stands out as the third-largest retail energy trader in the country, serving over 2,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) consumer units. Additionally, Matrix has a robust distributed generation platform, boasting 120 MWp in owned assets and over 400 MWp under lease agreements, with the goal of reaching 70,000 low-voltage consumers by the end of 2024.Aligned with its commitment to leading Brazil's energy transition, Matrix is also implementing energy storage system (BESS) projects, with plans to install 750 MWh by 2027, in partnership with Huawei

