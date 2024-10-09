Pope Francis To Meet Ukraine's President
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday morning, October 11, in the Vatican.
This was reported by ANSA, citing a statement from the Holy See's press office.
The meeting between the Pope and Zelensky is scheduled to take place at the Vatican Apostolic Palace at 9:30 local time.
No further details regarding the planned meeting have been provided by the Holy See's press office.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the last meeting between Zelensky and Pope Francis took place during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Italy on June 14, 2024. At that time, the President discussed with Pope Francis the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian aerial terror, and the challenging situation in Ukraine's energy sector.
