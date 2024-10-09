Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) Launches Blusdr-90-UL: Long-Range, Ultra-Lightweight Communications For Uncrewed Systems And Military Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary SDR (Software Defined Radio) offering unparalleled long range mission critical connectivity with battlefield-proven MANET networking for today's disrupted, denied and dispersed environments.

Ashburn, Va and Whiteley, Hampshire, UK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) , the leading provider of wireless MESH IP and advanced communication solutions, today announced the launch of the BluSDR-90-UL , the latest addition to its trusted BluSDRTM product line. Designed to meet the evolving needs of both mobile and fixed-site applications, BluSDR-90-UL is optimized for long-range communication on drone platforms, enabling reliable connectivity capable of over 150km in line-of-sight applications.

BluSDR-90-UL delivers 10W of power output while maintaining an ultra-lightweight, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) profile at just 210g and fits in the palm of your hand. This ultra-low SWaP also means that multiple units can be installed on a single vehicle for maximum resilience and mission flexibility. These features make BluSDR-90-UL the most powerful and lightest radio module of its type and ideal for medium-sized fixed-wing drones, UGV and USV platforms and other soldier and vehicular systems where reliable communications and operational flexibility are critical.

"Our goal is to ensure that DTC continues to be at the forefront of mission-centric communications technology – and this is continued with powerful BluSDR-90-UL meeting ultra-SWaP for multiple waveform, low latency and high bandwidth in highly contested and congested environments," stated Steve Beeching, SVP and Managing Director EMEA, DTC. "We continue to invest in providing the flexible solutions required by our customer at the speed of relevance. Our experience of austere environments, assured resilient integrated networking and radio engineering allows us to rapidly innovate hand-in-hand with our customer to produce leading solutions focused on providing confidence in achieve required outcomes all the way to the tactical edge.”

Customer-Centric Innovation for Mission Success

The BluSDR family offers a versatile software-defined, multi-waveform architecture on a single radio. Delivered with DTC's battle-proven MeshUltraTM family of high bandwidth MANET Mesh waveforms, BluSDR radios will also enable users to choose from a range of alternative waveforms including : TrellisWare's TSM or a unidirectional“one to many” video downlink waveform, delivering unparalleled mission flexibility. The MeshUltraTM waveform family capability enables up to 144 nodes to operate with the network and comes with features including beam forming, anti-spoofing, anti-jamming, spectrum scanning and AES256 in support of efficiency and minimizing modern electronic warfare threats.

"The BluSDR-90-UL with MeshUltraTM is a game changer for medium to large-sized Uncrewed platforms in all domains and long-range communication needs," said Rob Garth, Business Unit Director, Uncrewed Systems, DTC. "This powerful solution is built with our customers in mind – designed for ease of integration, adaptability, and, most importantly, the ability to support seamless communication in even the most challenging and contested environments."

Discover the Future of Communication at AUSA 2024

For a hands-on demonstration of the BluSDR-90-UL , connect with DTC at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2024 on Booth 7601 in Washington, D.C., October 14-16. In addition to BluSDR-90-UL, DTC will showcase its full range of multi-waveform SDR solutions , including the SDR-H2 and Sentry Mesh 6161 , providing an opportunity for visitors to experience the future of mission-critical communication technology.

About Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders.

DTC has a global reach with regional offices based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore and Australia. Employing more than 200 people globally and backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTC's trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do. For more information, visit domotactical.com .

DTC is a Codan Company.

