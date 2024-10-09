Ataya Announces The Launch Of Ataya Ensemble Partner Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ataya announce the launch of Ataya Ensemble Partner EcosystemTM; uniting hardware, software, & SPs to accelerate private 5G & universal connectivity initiatives.

- Chris Swan, Chief Commercial Officer of AtayaSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ataya Announces the Launch of Ataya Ensemble Partner EcosystemAtaya, the leader in universal connectivity solutions for 4.0 and beyond, is excited to announce the launch of the Ataya Ensemble Partner EcosystemTM, a collaborative program designed to unite hardware, software, and service providers to accelerate private 5G (P5G) and universal connectivity initiatives globally.The Ataya Ensemble Partner Ecosystem empowers enterprises by creating a community of best-in-class solution providers, enabling customers to avoid vendor lock-in, reduce project risks, and accelerate deployments. By fostering cooperation among industry leaders, Ataya is helping businesses build more agile, scalable, and secure networks."At Ataya, collaboration is at the heart of everything we do," said Chris Swan, Chief Commercial Officer of Ataya. "The launch of the Ataya Ensemble Partner Ecosystem brings together innovative companies that power digital transformation, automation, and enterprise ROI. By working together, we enable faster, more flexible deployments and empower customers to take control of their networks.""For private networks to grow to mass-scale adoption, we must simplify private 5G by breaking down existing barriers for their integration, deployment, and management," said Stephen Leotis, president of MosoLabs. "Ataya's Ensemble unites MosoLabs and ecosystem partners to connect and simplify solutions to offer integrated, use-case-focused private 5G network solutions.""Critical communications is becoming an essential component for AI workloads across verticals," said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "Ataya brings a new level of Zero Trust secured connectivity, and we are proud to extend that capability with Ecrio as part of the Ensemble Ecosystem.""Qucell and Ataya have collaborated to pioneer groundbreaking private 5G network solutions: Q-5G Harmony and Chorus", said Jeff Kim, Deputy CEO of Qucell Networks. "Our partnership is built on a shared vision of delivering simple yet innovative and reliable connectivity that empowers enterprises across industries. As we join the Ensemble program, we are excited to help build a premier ecosystem and set new standards for the future of private 5G networks."The first companies to join the Ataya Ensemble each bring unique strengths to the ecosystem:Accuver -AformicAIUTCapX Netherlands B.V.EcrioFortress Solutions - .iBwave -MosoLabs - .OpticomsQucell Networks - QUCELL.Shabodi - .Supermicro® -SynaXG - .Telamon - telamon.Telamon Enterprise Ventures -Wave-In Communication"We are excited to welcome these partners as founding members of the Ataya Ensemble Partner Ecosystem," said Swan. "Their expertise and innovation will help us achieve our combined vision of simplifying enterprise connectivity and accelerating the adoption of next-generation network solutions."For more information on the Ataya Ensemble Partner Ecosystem, please visit .About Ataya:Ataya unites, secures, and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and Enterprise across existing Wi-Fi, and Ethernet while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and a powerful yet simple user experience that unifies the OT and IT environments. The Ataya team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Federated Wireless, Broadcom, ADVA, and Qualcomm, with experience in building products ranging from microchips to cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with sales and operations around the world.For more information, visitMedia Contact:Chris SwanAtayaEmail: ...Website:###

