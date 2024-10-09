FDH Aero Earns “Best Place To Work In Aviation” Designation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award from Business News bolsters FDH's growing global reputation as an employer of choice

COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, has earned a place on Aviation Business News'“Best Places to Work in Aviation” list. This award, which comes as FDH celebrates its sixtieth anniversary this year, highlights the company's dedication to creating a positive, diverse and innovative workplace culture where employees can grow and thrive.



“We are proud to be named a Best Place to Work in our industry and to celebrate our extraordinary employees who commit to our culture of respect, authenticity and accountability,” said Kimberly Grant, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources for FDH Aero.“FDH invests in employees in a variety of ways – including professional development and educational opportunities, mentoring, competitive compensation and family-friendly benefits – so that they can bring their best selves to work and provide industry-leading service to our customers and partners. We are committed to continually growing these programs and offerings as our workforce expands.”

Aviation Business News (ABN) partnered with Workforce Research Group (WRG), an independent third-party organization to invite businesses across the aviation sector to be considered for this“Best Places to Work in Aviation” honor. WRG conducted a two-part assessment, working with FDH to gather details about the company's policies and practices as well as directly surveying FDH employees to capture their opinions and sentiment about their experiences at the company.

Lee Hayhurst, Group Editorial Director at ABN, said,“We know, because we are having conversations constantly with companies across the sector, how critical it is to attract and retain the right talent and skills, particularly following COVID when the sector lost a lot of experienced people. Best Places to Work in Aviation was always about ABN being able to champion the sector to a new generation of workers who will be critical for the future of the industry by celebrating those firms that are doing a great job with their people.”

FDH outpaces the aviation industry in terms of diversity – 51 percent of its global workforce are women and 58 percent come from underrepresented backgrounds – and this balanced mix of workers is a significant driver of FDH's business success. As FDH pursues its growth strategy of acquiring small businesses with strong track records and integrating them into divisions focused on products and services, the company has developed an intranet, an Employee Resource Group for female employees and other strategic solutions to ensure all employees feel connected and well-informed.

Other key factors contributing to FDH Aero's award include:



Inclusive hiring and retention practices : FDH Aero partners with diverse recruiting organizations to engage with a broad talent pool, and reviews job descriptions to eliminate biased language and ensure requirements are inclusive of candidates from diverse backgrounds. The company monitors diversity data monthly, and annual performance review processes are carefully evaluated to reduce subjectivity.

Work-life balance : FDH Aero provides flexible work options, generous PTO and employee wellness programs including no-cost mental health support. Some FDH facilities have on-site gyms, while other offices offer discounts on gym memberships. The company regularly offers biometric screenings, flu shot clinics and other services.

Employee appreciation events : FDH Aero hosts monthly events to celebrate employees' hard work, and teams who achieve quarterly targets receive additional acknowledgement. The company also engages employees through cultural and holiday celebrations as well as sporting and wellness competitions. Community engagement : FDH has implemented a volunteer program that offers paid time off during the workday for employees to participate in community service. The company also matches employees' charitable donations and frequently hosts drives to collect food, clothing, toys and more for underprivileged individuals and families.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-add services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

