Creatio Partners With Formstack To Provide Its Customers With AI-Powered Data Capture And Document Generation Tools

This new partnership is set to further transform how businesses automate their workflows and manage their data

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is joining forces with Formstack , a leading low-code activation platform, to bring its customers an enhanced experience in data capture and document management. This new partnership is set to further transform how businesses automate their workflows and manage their data.Formstack is a data capture and activation platform that makes automation workflows accessible to everyone,making companies productive so they can fulfill their purpose. Formstack offers AI, drag-and-drop functionality, open API, and seamless integrations to streamline data collection, document generation, eSignature, and more. Creatio users will specifically have access to AI-powered forms and document generation, allowing them to set up automated workflows that save customers hours of time every single day.Zak Pines, VP of Partnerships at Formstack mentioned,“Creatio's no-code platform is a perfect match for our products. At Formstack, we are on a mission to automate the mundane so that people can live their purpose. This new partnership ensures that we can help as many people as possible.”Creatio offerings include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio's composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the reusability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting a significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by assembling applications with available blocks and components.“We are excited to partner with Formstack to provide our users worlwide with advanced data capture and document generation solutions. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer no-code, highly flexible tools that empower businesses to automate workflows and achieve their goals with greater efficiency,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About FormstackFormstack is a data capture and activation platform that makes automation workflows accessible to everyone, making companies productive so they can fulfill their purpose. Formstack offers AI, drag-and-drop functionality, open API, and seamless integrations to streamline data collection, document generation, eSignature, and more. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, Formstack provides a single, customizable solution for all of your data collection and workflow needs. Launched in 2006, Formstack is trusted by over 32,000 organizations worldwide-including Kaiser Permanente, Shell, Shopify, Uber, and Netflix-to digitize what matters, automate workflows, and fix processes.

