Inflation rate in Sweden decreases monthly in August

(MENAFN) In August, Sweden's monthly inflation rate was reported at 1.9 percent, a decrease from 2.6 percent in July, according to data released by the country's official statistical bureau on Tuesday. This decline in inflation signals a modest easing of consumer price pressures, offering a more favorable outlook for households and the as a whole.



The reduction in consumer prices was largely attributed to falling electricity prices in August compared to July, as noted by Statistics Sweden. The decline in energy costs has been a significant factor in alleviating inflationary pressures, particularly in a context where energy prices have been volatile in recent months.



Additionally, lower housing costs during the same period played a crucial role in driving down inflation. The bureau's report indicated that transport prices also saw a monthly decrease, largely due to reductions in the costs associated with international flights, car rentals, and fuel prices. Furthermore, the report highlighted price cuts for package holidays, food, and non-alcoholic beverages, all contributing to the overall decline in consumer prices.



However, it is worth noting that these price decreases were partially countered by an increase in clothing prices, a typical seasonal occurrence as new collections are introduced. On a year-over-year basis, Sweden's consumer prices fell by 0.1 percent in August, reflecting a complex interplay of factors influencing the nation’s inflation dynamics.

MENAFN09102024000045015839ID1108761095