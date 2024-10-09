Egyptian Petroleum Services Company records domestic natural gas meter readings for October

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Services Company, known as "Petrotrade," which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, is currently engaged in the task of recording domestic natural meter readings for the month of October. This process began today, October 9, 2024, and will continue until October 27. This initiative aims to ensure accurate and timely readings of gas consumption for households throughout the month.



This effort is part of a broader strategy within the petroleum sector to enhance precautionary measures in response to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of citizens remain a top priority, prompting the implementation of various protocols to minimize physical contact and limit the spread of the virus. The company's proactive approach underscores its commitment to maintaining essential services while prioritizing public health.



In light of the ongoing pandemic, Petrotrade has introduced 12 different methods for residents to report their gas meter readings. These innovative solutions provide customers with convenient options to communicate their consumption data without requiring the physical presence of bill collectors. This is particularly significant as collectors are currently not entering homes to ensure safety measures are upheld until the situation with the pandemic improves.



Additionally, the company has facilitated online and remote payment options for gas bills, ensuring that residents can manage their payments easily and securely. This adaptation not only supports the ongoing need for social distancing but also enhances the overall efficiency of service delivery. Petrotrade's initiatives reflect a thoughtful response to both the needs of consumers and the prevailing health concerns, demonstrating a dedication to providing reliable services in these unprecedented times.

