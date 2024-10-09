Pak Intruder Arrested Along IB In Jammu
Date
10/9/2024 2:07:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 31-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the International Border here, security officials said on Wednesday.
Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab, was taken into custody from Makwal after he sneaked into this side from across the border Tuesday evening, the officials said.
They said two knives, one each smart watch, cigarette packet, an empty SIM card holder and a Rs 5 coin in Pakistani currency were recovered from Imran's possession, they said.
During questioning, the intruder claimed that he had inadvertently crossed the border.
After initial questioning, he was handed over to police for further necessary action, the officials said.
