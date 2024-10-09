Tomtom Provides Enhanced Navigation To IVECO Commercial Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



TomTom and IVECO renew their multi-year collaboration, with TomTom's navigation, maps, and traffic data powering IVECO's commercial vehicles

Leveraging TomTom's expertise, IVECO provides its customers with an enhanced navigation solution to make logistics safer and more efficient

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ), the location specialist, has been selected by IVECO, a brand of Iveco Group and a market-leading of light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, to power its navigation solution in globally.

IVECO's new light commercial vehicle Daily, the electric eDaily, and heavy-duty S-Way truck will come equipped with TomTom's full stack navigation, featuring maps, custom truck routing, real-time traffic information, and connected services. The solution is further enhanced with advanced connectivity, designed to maximize uptime and enable over-the-air updates, ensuring navigation updates, maintenance, and repair operations are efficient and convenient for drivers and operators. The result is a solution that improves routing accuracy, reduces travel times, and enhances the user experience.

“We're excited to expand our collaboration with IVECO to develop new solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of fleet drivers and operators, and the logistics industry at large,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom.“By providing businesses with seamless access to up-to-date and precise location data, we enable enhanced navigation for fully electric, mixed, or gas-powered fleets to help optimize their activities.”

“At IVECO, we continually strive to enhance our service offering to provide complete mobility solutions that cater to our customers' specific needs,” said Lorenzo Marangio, Head of Service Solutions, IVECO.“By leveraging TomTom's industry-leading maps, navigation software, and traffic insights, we can offer an advanced navigation solution tailored to better optimize fleet deliveries, improve the driver experience, and increase our customer's overall business productivity.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

For further information:

Media Relations

...

Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at