Oman Greenlights Goats, Sheep From Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Oman's of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR ) has agreed to the International Veterinary Certificate (IVC) template proposed by Brazil for sales of live goats and sheep to the Arab country. A statement on the matter was released on October 4 by the Brazilian Ministry of and Livestock (Mapa, in the Portuguese acronym).

According to the Mapa, the Omani ministry has clarified that Oman importers must also submit official application to the MAFWR, which will start credentialing adequate sites for the veterinary quarantining of incoming animals from Brazil. The Mapa has informed that this comes as a result of tandem work with the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE).

