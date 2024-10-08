Trillium Asset Management Welcomes Kathleen Bochman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Shewill
join
Trillium's Portfolio Management team in Boston
BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Asset Management, LLC ("Trillium"), a leader in sustainable and socially responsible investment management, is pleased to welcome Kathleen (KK) Bochman,
CFA, to
its
Portfolio
Management team based
in
Boston. She brings considerable experience in portfolio management and sustainable investing to Trillium.
"We
are
thrilled
to
welcome
KK
to
our
team,"
said
John
Quealy, Trillium's Chief Investment Officer. "Her deep expertise in sustainable investing aligns seamlessly with our collaborative approach towards managing strategies consistent with our firm values of equity, ecology, and economy. We are confident that her insights will elevate our ability to deliver investment solutions that not only drive returns but also foster a more sustainable future for our clients and the communities we
serve."
KK
previously
served
as
Senior Director
of
Investor Relations
of
ESG
at
Moderna and before that as Managing Director of ESG at
Fidelity Investments. She began her career in sustainability at Loomis Sayles & Company, where she served as Director of ESG, following earlier roles as an equity analyst,
Director
of
Equity
Research, and
portfolio
manager for
the
company.
KK's
expertise spans ESG data integration, climate transition strategies, stewardship, and the application of regulatory and industry frameworks, highlighting her deep domain knowledge in sustainable investing.
"I am honored to join a firm with such a strong commitment to responsible investing and sustainability,"
said
Bochman. "Trillium's dedication to aligning values with investment objectives to make a positive impact resonates deeply with my professional beliefs. I look forward to contributing to the firm's mission and working on strategies that support long-term value creation and positive societal impact."
Before
transitioning to sustainability investing, KK was a fixed income analyst at Wellington and State Street Research. She holds a B.A.
in
Psychology
from
Dartmouth
College and
an
MBA
from Columbia University. She is a CFA® Charterholder, CFA Institute and holds the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing.
About
Trillium
Trillium offers investment strategies and services that we believe advance humankind towards a global sustainable economy, a just society, and a better world. For over 40 years, the firm has been at the forefront of ESG thought leadership and draws from decades of experience focused exclusively on responsible investing. Trillium uses a holistic, fully integrated, fundamental investment process to uncover compelling long-term investment opportunities. Devoted to aligning stakeholders' values and objectives, Trillium combines impactful investment solutions with active ownership. The firm delivers equity, fixed income, and alternative investments to institutions, intermediaries, high net worth individuals, and other charitable and non-profit organizations with the
goal
to
provide positive
impact,
long-term value,
and
'social dividends.' For more information, please visit
For
inquiries,
please contact:
Sarah
Tremallo
908-967-0381
[email protected]
SOURCE Trillium Asset Management
