10-Year-Old Boy Among Wounded In Kharkiv

A 10-year-old boy is among those wounded in Kharkiv as a result of Russian air strikes.

This was reported on by the of the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians hit Kharkiv with guided bombs, two people were killed and five others were wounded, including a 10-year-old boy,” the post reads.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used a FAB-250 with a UMPK (universal planning and correction module) to shell Kharkiv.

A tent of the investigation department of the National Police of Ukraine is set up next to the damaged building. Citizens who have lost their property can file a statement with the police on the spot.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, a 69-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were killed in the shelling.

The air strike was carried out from Tomarivka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Two Su-34 aircraft were used for the attack, the prosecutor's office said.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, at about 16:50 on October 8, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. The attack killed two peopl and injured five others. 15 apartment buildings in the Saltovsky district were damaged.

This was the second shelling of Kharkiv during the day. In the morning of October 8, the occupants struck at an enterprise in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. Twenty-eight people were injured, including a 16-year-old child , and three people were in serious condition. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the strike. The mayor reported that at least two people were being searched for under the rubble.