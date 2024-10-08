BELLAVITA Becomes The Official Co-Sponsor For Bigg Boss Season 18

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, India - October 8, 2024: BELLAVITA, India's leading beauty and personal care brand, іs﻿ proud tо announce its partnership with Bigg Boss Season 18 as the official co-sponsor. The exciting collaboration﻿ marks a﻿ major milestone for the brand, bringing the﻿ world оf premium scents at value-driven prices tо one оf the most popular and influential reality TV shows in India.



Established іn 2018 as a direct-to-consumer﻿ (D2C) brand, BELLAVITA set out with a vision tо﻿ bring world-class beauty and personal care products tо an aspirational India. With a﻿ focus оn cutting-edge product development,﻿ local manufacturing, and a commitment tо quality, BELLAVITA quickly became the﻿ go-to fragrance-forward brand. Now a part оf the Guardian group, BELLAVITA was acquired by Ananta Capital іn﻿ 2021, through a﻿ blend оf primary cash infusion and secondary﻿ stake﻿ sale.



"Entertainment is a huge part of every Indian's life, and Bigg Boss is at the heart of it. With BELLAVITA, we aim to not only enhance the viewing experience for fans but also uplift the contestants' everyday moments inside the house. This partnership allows us to bring the world of fragrance into the spotlight, adding a new sensory dimension to the entertainment that Indians love so much," says﻿ Ashutosh Taparia, Board Member & Managing Director of Guardian Group.



BELLAVITA, mainly﻿ known for its diverse,﻿ bold, and long-lasting fragrances, will now﻿ enter the﻿ homes оf millions оf Bigg Boss﻿ fans, adding a unique sensory element tо the excitement оf the﻿ show. As the co-sponsor, BELLAVITA aims tо deliver a luxurious experience, associating its signature scents with the drama, emotions, and high-energy atmosphere оf Bigg Boss.



"We know how much the Indian audience loves BELLAVITA and Bigg Boss, and this partnership of ours is the perfect opportunity to give them a lot of entertainment and a peek into the fragrant life of Bigg Boss contestants," says﻿ Pavithra KR, Senior Vice President Sales & Head of Revenue, Colors, Viacom18.



Throughout the season, BELLAVITA's wide﻿ range оf perfumes will be featured as a part оf key moments іn the Bigg Boss house. From luxurious﻿ daily rituals tо special in-house events, BELLAVITA's products will amplify the contestants' journey, adding an element оf style, sophistication, and a﻿ pinch оf﻿ drama tо﻿ their﻿ daily interactions. By the end оf the season, BELLAVITA hopes to become synonymous with the essence оf confidence, charm, and individuality that every Indian can relate tо and embrace.



"We want BELLAVITA tо become an essential part оf﻿ every Indian's﻿ life. Through this partnership with Big﻿g Boss,﻿ we want to showcase how Bellavita elevates the daily lives of every Indian. We hope that this collaboration stands true to our motto of helping people Be Amazing Every Day," says﻿ Lovkesh Kapoor, CEO & Board Member of Guardian Group.



Much like the dynamic personalities оf the contestants оn Bigg﻿ Boss, BELLAVITA's fragrances are designed for individuals who are unafraid tо express themselves. Whether it's a﻿ bold, magnetic﻿ scent оr a fresh,﻿ daily wear fragrance, BELLAVITA aligns perfectly with the show's spirit оf boldness, individuality, and high drama.



"We at BELLAVITA, are thrilled tо partner with Bigg﻿ Boss, a show that captures the attention оf viewers across India. Our mission has always been tо﻿ bring premium fragrance experiences﻿ while﻿ still﻿ being affordable tо all, and this collaboration with Bigg Boss allows us tо connect with our audience more closely and showcase the﻿ power оf﻿ scent іn creating lasting memories," says﻿ Aakash Anand, Founder оf BELLAVITA & Board Member of Guardian Group.



As the co-sponsor, BELLAVITA will also integrate its presence across various digital and social﻿ media platforms, bringing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and interactive content for Bigg Boss viewers. Set against the intense﻿ theme оf﻿ 'Time Ka Tandav,' this season will have a new﻿ twist added, all﻿ while﻿ under the watchful gaze оf Bigg﻿ Boss. Produced by Endemol﻿ Shine﻿ India and Banijay Group, the show premiered оn October 6 at 9 PM & will be airing everyday for next 15 weeks (Weekdays at 10 PM & Weekends at 9:30 PM) оn COLORS TV. For premium subscribers, a 24-hour live channel will also be available оn Jio Cinema.



About Bellavita:



Bellavita is a leading Beauty & Personal Care company headquartered in Gurgaon. Founded in 2018 by Aakash Anand, Bellavita is the market leader for perfumes in India.



About Ananta Capital:



Ananta Capital is private equity firm headquartered in Mumbai. With a diverse portfolio and a track record of successful investments, Ananta Capital is committed to partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to unlock value and drive sustainable growth. Ananta Capital's portfolio includes Bellavita, Bevzilla, BetterAlt, Springwel Mattresses, Sleepycat, Open Secret, Pickrr (exited) and Stovekraft.

