(MENAFN- 3BL) The Boy Scouts of America has been a hallmark organization for instilling leadership, character and a sense of responsibility in young people for over a century. One of the most recognizable aspects of a scout's journey is the pursuit of merit badges. With over 130 merit badges available, scouts can explore a wide range of interests including the art and science of papermaking.

“[Kids] can't be what they don't see,” said retain and recruit program lead Maris Peno, quoting one of her colleagues. All the ways our teams engage the local community add up to a strong workforce pipeline for the future.

When the IP's Cedar Rapids, Iowa containerboard mill and box plant hosted two local Boy Scout troops, they gave the youth a firsthand look at the process of papermaking , just one checkpoint needed to earn their pulp and paper merit badge. Scouts saw the entire process: from recycled material entering the pulper tub, to spools of paper coming together to become the familiar boxes they welcome at their front door. They learned what makes a good sheet of containerboard , the on-box print process and what characteristics make a high-quality product that our customers expect.

“The tour was an excellent experience for these young scouts. They loved seeing the large equipment running. Some told me that they could see everyone working together in a team environment, which impressed them,” said Jason Lee, NAC sales enablement manager and parent of a visiting scout.

The troops also spent time with structural designer Kelsey Schwartz in her design lab at the box plant. Scouts watched as she demonstrated how she uses her machines to cut prototypes for customers. To commemorate the visit, she created signs for each troop to take with them.“I always strive to make what we do at Cedar Rapids Box relatable to the visitor, something that expands beyond a standard box that they can remember their tour by and show how versatile corrugate can be,” said Schwartz.

Visits like this happen frequently in our mill communities . Our teams actively engage youth organizations, high schools, community colleges and technical programs to nurture a love of papermaking.

“Our goal is to provide a unique experience, showing individuals that IP is not only a great place to work, but also a place to gain a lifelong, sustainable career,” said Maris.“There's a place for everyone in manufacturing.”

If you have youth of your own, we challenge you to find what they are interested in and dive deep into whatever it may be. Take classes, attend local community or church events and allow them to explore. You never know what seed may be planted that you helped nourish.

During the month of October, you can find a Manufacturing Day event in your community at .

