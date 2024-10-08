COP29 Proposes Ecological Purity To World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Mazahir Afandiyev
Currently, large-scale efforts are being made in our country to
address environmental issues, and addressing the ecological
condition through state policy is a key component of Azerbaijan's
sustainable development plan.
Given this, it is not by accident that last year Azerbaijan
achieved another significant success, and a decision was made to
hold the 29th session of the conference of the Parties (COP29) of
the UN Framework convention on Climate Change in 2024 in Baku, one
of the world's most beautiful cities.
Our country has practically finished all the organizational work
to guarantee the success of the event at a high level; there is
rather little time left till COP29. It has already been prepared to
greet all notable visitors, including experts, foreign dignitaries,
representatives of non-governmental organizations, scholars,
environmental activists, and other professionals.
All of these accomplishments stem from Azerbaijan's dedication
to justice on the international political scene since 2020. The
people and Army of Azerbaijan have shown remarkable respect for all
international organizations' judgments and for the four well-known
resolutions passed by the UN Security Council. These were carried
out on their own behalf, and in 2020 the nearly 30-year occupation
of our homeland, Garabagh, came to an end as a consequence of the
44-day Second Garabagh War.
We have been steadily turning the freed areas into paradise for
the past four years. Today, Azerbaijan is implementing the most
cutting-edge living infrastructure projects in the Eastern Zangazur
and Garabagh economic zones, as well as developing ecotourism and
decarbonizing the economy. In order to revitalize and repair these
places and enable displaced people to return to their homes and
utilize our natural resources, the state budget has already
allocated about 19 billion manats.
In a lengthy speech delivered on September 23, 2024, at the
opening of the newly organized VII convocation of the Milli Majlis
(National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham
Aliyev discussed the issue of the nation's natural resources being
exploited for private gain. He specifically cited the thermal
spring "Istisu," which was a well-known Azerbaijani brand for a
long time and is now being bottled in a Kalbajar facility with the
assistance of major European corporations on a technological level
after 30 years. President Aliyev said,“The opening of the“Istisu”
mineral water factory has a tremendous symbolic meaning, and
“Istisu” is on our tables again. This carries enormous symbolic
significance and represents the restoration of historical
justice.”
It is important to highlight that experts have observed that
"Istisu" has a unique and advantageous composition that is absent
from all other mineral water and that it is good for human health.
"Istisu" is thermal-mineral water that is well-known for its health
benefits as well as its moral and humanitarian contributions.
In this sense, "Istisu" has not only made a return to the
Azerbaijani people's tables, but efforts are also being made to
guarantee that it may be enjoyed by people worldwide. The fact that
the recently opened "Istisu" factory can produce over 100 million
bottles annually is no accident; this will make it easier to export
the water.
Alongside "Istisu," Azerbaijan is also famous for its
historically significant mineral waters such as "Sirab," "Badamlı,"
and "Slavyanka."
Thus, despite years of experiencing injustice, duplicity, and
double standards, Azerbaijan persists in its ceaseless pursuit of
peace, security, international unity, and guaranteeing that all
people have access to basic necessities, even through its natural
resources.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
