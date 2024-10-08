Iran’s motorcycle output increases by 6 percent in 1 year

(MENAFN) Motorcycle production in Iran saw a notable increase of six percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to September 21. This was revealed by Majid Rezaei, the deputy head of Iran’s Motorcycle Manufacturers Association, who highlighted the industry's growth compared to the same period in the previous year. According to Rezaei, a total of 310,000 motorcycles were produced during this six-month span, marking an increase from the 290,000 units produced during the same period last year, as reported by IRIB.



This growth in motorcycle production underscores the significance of the industry within Iran's manufacturing sector. The country is home to 44 motorcycle manufacturing factories, which provide a considerable number of permanent jobs. Currently, around 16,000 individuals are employed full-time by these factories, contributing directly to the industry’s output. The increase in production also reflects the industry's ability to meet domestic demand, which is expected to continue growing in the coming years.



In addition to the full-time workforce employed directly by the manufacturers, a large number of people are involved in the industry indirectly. It is estimated that over 80,000 individuals work in roles supporting motorcycle production in various capacities, such as parts suppliers, distributors, and service providers. This broad network of indirect employment highlights the far-reaching economic impact of Iran's motorcycle manufacturing sector, making it a key contributor to the country’s industrial landscape.



The positive trend in motorcycle production is a reflection of ongoing efforts to expand the industry and improve job opportunities within the country. With a stable increase in output and an extensive workforce both directly and indirectly involved, the motorcycle manufacturing sector plays a crucial role in bolstering Iran’s economy. As production continues to grow, further investments in the industry could lead to additional employment and economic benefits in the years to come.

