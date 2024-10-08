EIGEN, A Re-Staking Protocol, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list EIGEN, EigenLayer's EIGEN token, on the DeFi Zone. For all CoinW users, the EIGEN/USDT will be officially available for trading on October 1st 2024, at 5:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of DRIFT, we are launching the "DRIFT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







EigenLayer and Its Role in Ethereum's Future

EigenLayer is a revolutionary Ethereum-based protocol that introduces re-staking, a concept that allows Ethereum validators to extend their staked assets to secure other decentralized applications. By leveraging a large validator pool across different modules, EigenLayer significantly strengthens the security of Ethereum DApps. It also provides a platform for testing and validating new Ethereum features before integrating them into the Ethereum mainnet, making it a vital player in the Ethereum ecosystem.

EigenLayer is leading the restaking narrative, which has quickly become one of the most exciting developments within the Ethereum community. With strong community support and a wide-reaching airdrop to incentivize early adopters, EigenLayer has positioned itself as a key infrastructure protocol for the Ethereum network.

Tokenomics and Project Growth

At launch, EigenLayer's native token EIGEN has a total supply of 1,673,646,668.28466 tokens, symbolically encoded with the phrase "open innovation" on a classic telephone keypad. The token distribution is designed to support the protocol's growth and sustainability:

Community Allocation: 45% plus future inflation

Equity Ratio: 15%

Future Initiatives: 15% inflation after activation

R&D and Ecosystem Development: 15%, managed by the Eigen Foundation

Investors: 29.5%

Early Contributors: 25.5%

EigenLayer's rise in prominence is reflected in its recent $50 million Series A funding, led by Blockchain Capital, with participation from major investors including Electric Capital, Polychain Capital, Hack VC, Coinbase Ventures, and others. This funding will be instrumental in scaling the EigenLayer protocol, and a successful airdrop has already attracted a wide range of participants eager to engage with the platform.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent EIGEN prize pool will be up for grabs from October 1st, 2024, at 5:00 to October 9th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About EIGEN

EigenLayer is an Ethereum-based protocol that introduces restaking, and it is the leading project in the restaking sector. Restaking has now become a central narrative in the Ethereum ecosystem.

CONTACT: marketing-at-coinw.com