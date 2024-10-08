South Korea, Japan, And Taiwan Compete For Foreign Workers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Korea has taken significant steps to attract foreign workers across various sectors. The country now offers higher wages for low-skilled foreign workers compared to Japan and Taiwan.



This move aims to address shortages and boost economic growth. The has expanded its employment permit system for low-skilled foreign workers .



The annual limit has increased from 50,000 in 2021 to 165,000 in 2024. This program now includes workers in restaurants, hospitality, and aquaculture industries.



South Korea plans to welcome forest workers starting in October. This initiative will help alleviate labor shortages in rural and mountainous areas. The country aims to accept up to 1,000 forest workers annually.



In addition, a new training center for the shipbuilding industry opened in Indonesia in August. Trainees receive instruction in welding, safety, and Korean language skills.







This prepares them to work for South Korean shipbuilders immediately upon arrival. The shipbuilding industry faces a worker shortage as many move to the semiconductor and automotive sectors.



Estimates suggest a deficit of 14,000 workers in shipyards in 2023. The government has relaxed visa restrictions to allow more shipbuilding-related workers. Seoul has introduced a program to bring in Filipino domestic workers as "cleaning managers."

South Korea's Growing Foreign Workforce

This initiative aims to help single-parent and dual-income families with household tasks. The program may expand to include workers from other countries in the future.



South Korea's population grew for the first time in three years, reaching 51.77 million in 2023. This increase is largely due to a 10.4% rise in foreign residents, totaling 1.93 million.



However, the influx of foreign workers has created some challenges. A fire at a battery factory in Hwaseong resulted in the deaths of foreign workers.



Police attributed the fatalities to inadequate evacuation instructions and safety measures. The percentage of undocumented foreign residents in South Korea has increased since 2014.



In addition, the country's unemployment rate remains high, particularly among younger workers. This situation persists despite labor shortages in certain sectors.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo emphasized the need to balance job opportunities for Korean citizens with employing hardworking foreign workers. The government predicts that foreigners will make up 5.7% of South Korea's population by 2042.

