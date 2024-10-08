Auramah Valley Art Festival - Celebrating Art Amidst Nature

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Himachal Pradesh, India The Auramah Valley Himalayan Country Estate hosted an exhilarating Art Festival from October 1st to October 3rd, bringing together some of India's most prominent and emerging artists. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayan landscape, the festival provided an immersive for creative minds to connect with art enthusiasts and nature alike.



Curated by Ashna Singh, the festival showcased the works of exceptional artists including Shivani Aggarwal, Sandeep Biswas, Ankon Mitra, Debasish Mukherjee, Anindita Bhattacharya, Chetnaa Chopra, Pooja Iranna, Riyas Komu, Justin Ponmany, Sachin Purushottam Tekade, and Chobisa Dilip Kumar. The event was a vibrant celebration of contemporary art, blending nature's serenity with the brilliance of artistic expression.





Throughout the four-day event, attendees were treated to captivating art exhibitions, a panel discussion on the evolving intersection of art and nature, and interactive sessions with the artists. The dialogue explored new innovations in art, the personal journeys of the artists, and how the natural environment influences creativity. The festival served as a bridge between traditional artistry and modern techniques, fostering a deeper connection between creators and nature.





A highlight of the festival was the participation of young talent. On the final day, local school students engaged in a hands-on art session, learning from the masters and finding inspiration to explore their creative potential. The event also featured live performances, a bonfire under the starry Himachal sky, and a culinary experience that reflected the region's unique flavors.





Mr. Manav Singh founder of Auramah Valley & Mrs. Sagri Singh Director of Auramah Valley, expressed his vision of the Auramah Art Festival as more than just an art showcase but as a celebration of culture, creativity, and the tranquil beauty of Himachal Pradesh.“We believe in promoting sustainable living and creating spaces where art and nature coexist. This festival has been a remarkable opportunity to not only showcase extraordinary talent but also to inspire future generations."





For those who attended, the Auramah Art Festival was a profound experience, melding the wisdom of established artists with the freshness of new talent in an unforgettable location.





About Auramah Valley

Auramah Valley is an ultra-luxury residential project nestled in the pristine hills of Himachal Pradesh, known for promoting sustainable living while offering the best of modern amenities. The estate's tranquil surroundings have made it a perfect venue for art, culture, and nature-based events.