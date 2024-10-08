Three Shahed Uavs Shot Down In Mykolaiv Region Overnight
10/8/2024 2:14:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 8, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three Russian Shahed 131/136 drones in the Mykolaiv region.
The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On the night of October 8, air defense forces and means destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs in the Mykolaiv region,” the statement reads.
The regional military administration added that no attacks were recorded in the region overnight.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region as a result of a Russian attack.
