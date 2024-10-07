Egypt's Al-Mashat Arrives In Germany For Hamburg Sustainability Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, arrived in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday to participate in the Hamburg Sustainability Conference.

The is organised by the German for Economic Cooperation and Development in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Michael Otto Foundation for Sustainability, and the City of Hamburg.

This participation comes in line with the directives of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and within the framework of international efforts aimed at accelerating the implementation of development goals and discussing the challenges facing development efforts worldwide.

Al-Mashat's participation is a continuation of her international visits since July 3, which included the G20 Development Ministerial meeting in Brazil, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week in New York, the Summit of the Future in China, and the meetings of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) in South Africa.

During the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, the Minister will participate in several events and panel discussions focusing on encouraging private investment in renewable energy projects, innovative solutions for climate action including debt swaps to enhance economic resilience in developing countries, expanding the impact through national platforms based on state ownership, and discussing the importance of carbon markets. She will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with German government officials.

The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation is working towards achieving sustainable economic growth through a comprehensive economic development strategy.

This strategy is based on evidence-based and data-driven policies to address development gaps across sectors, mobilise domestic and foreign financing for sustainable development through an integrated national financing framework, enhance resource allocation to priority sectors, stimulate private sector investment, and accelerate progress towards development goals.

The Hamburg Sustainability Conference is a continuation of ongoing international efforts to enhance multilateral cooperation among the international community and to advance new partnerships and collective action among policymakers, private sector leaders, and international institutions to support development efforts.



