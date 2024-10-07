Peach State Truck Centers Celebrates A Year Of Gratitude For 50 Years Of Service In 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Truck Centers is a prominent heavy-duty truck dealer that has been family owned and operated since 1974. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Peach State Truck Centers, which started as a single location in the heart of Georgia and has since experienced substantial growth across Georgia and Alabama. "When I think of 50 years, one word comes to mind: Gratitude," said Rick Reynolds, current owner and dealer principal.

Peach State Truck Centers' 50th Anniversary Documentary

50th Anniversary logo for Peach State Truck Centers

To commemorate the milestone, the company has produced a one-hour documentary film detailing the history of Peach State Truck Centers and its growth into one of the largest commercial vehicle dealership groups in the country. Tom Reynolds started Peach State Ford, a standalone dealership with a handful of employees and a small inventory of Ford Commercial trucks in Norcross, Georgia in 1974. As the city of Atlanta experienced major growth over the years, so did Peach State Truck Centers. In 2007, the company acquired Atlanta Freightliner, which expanded the business with additional locations and several new brand offerings.

Today Peach State is operated by Tom's son Rick, and the company has over 700 employees, 13 locations in Georgia and Alabama with one under construction, and still carries Ford products along with major on-highway, vocational, pupil and emergency transportation brands like Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, SelecTrucks and Spartan. Peach State is also dedicated to its charitable foundation that supports the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University in Atlanta. The company remains an active supporter contributing to several initiatives including the annual Winship 5K, which is also in Atlanta.

Peach State continues to thrive through the execution of customer experience strategies, technology investments, and an intense focus on individual employee satisfaction through talent development, rewards and recognition programs and engagement initiatives. These strategies and investments, along with Peach State's commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others, has positioned them to continue to thrive for the next 50 years.

Peach State Truck Centers' 50th anniversary is a year of gratitude for all the company's loyal employees and customers. View Peach State Truck Centers' 50th Anniversary Documentary here.

"We would not be here without our loyal customers and dedicated employees," said Reynolds "Thank you."

For more information about Peach State Truck Centers, please contact:

Rhonda Gauthreaux | [email protected] | 770-402-6451

About Peach State Truck Centers:

Peach State Truck Centers is 50 year plus leading provider of commercial truck sales, parts and service with a commitment to delivering top-quality vehicles and exceptional customer support. Peach State Truck Centers has an inventory of over $30,000,000 commercial truck parts on hand. With locations, including two state of the art body shops, throughout Georgia and Alabama, Peach State Truck Centers is a trusted partner for both businesses and owner-operators in need of reliable commercial trucks and comprehensive parts, maintenance and body shop services.

