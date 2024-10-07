Score Big With Tailgating Staples This Season At Kroger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Find savings on favorite deli items, adult beverages, fan gear and more

CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today shared tailgating staples and savings for customers to enjoy during their next pre-game bash or sporting event watch party.

"The best part of every sporting event is enjoying the comradery between friends and family, whether it's sharing a pizza, grilling burgers and hot dogs or playing cornhole, the pre-game festivities are always memorable," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of center store merchandising at Kroger. "No matter which team you're rooting for, win the tailgate this season with savings and deals from Kroger."

Find tailgating staples and savings all season long at Kroger, including the following must-haves for any parking lot party:



Grilling Essentials: Find savings on Kroger Beef Patties , St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs and Kroger Frozen Bone-In Chicken Wings . Don't fumble and forget the propane and charcoal ! Make it easier and pick up ready-to-eat Home Chef favorites such as Full Slab Ribs , Hot Savory Whole Chicken and heat-and-eat flatbread pizzas , creamy mac and cheese and more.

Snacking Trays: Roll into game day with unique platters to please all foodies – from Kroger Pepperoni Salami Cheese Trays to fan-favorite sushi rolls , fans can snack on their favorite bites all game long.

Ice Cold Beverages: Modelo , Corona , Pacifico , Cutwater Spirits , Athletic Brewing Co Non-Alcoholic Beer and favorites from Miller , Budweiser and Coors .

Gameday Treats: Find themed goodies in the bakery section including Bakery Fresh Mini Cupcakes , Bakery Fresh Sugar Cookies with M&M's® , Private Selection Caramel Ganache Brownie Bites and NEW Bakery Fresh Birthday Cake Blondie Bites . Local Fan Gear: From high school sports to professional teams, customers can find their favorite local team gear in stores and at great prices all season long.

When it comes to tailgating, portable and easy-to-eat dishes that can be enjoyed while mingling are ideal. Try these easy tailgate food ideas for those looking to keep their parties simple and delicious:





Sliders - Miniature burgers are perfect for tailgating. They are easy to handle and can be customized with various toppings. These Bud Burger Sliders scream game day and come together in just 30 minutes.

Hot Dogs - Hot dogs are an affordable staple for tailgating events, and with a little creativity, they can be a real crowd-pleaser. These Reuben Dogs prove that simple tailgate foods can be unique, fresh and mouth-watering.

Chicken Wings - Chicken wings are a must for any game day gathering. This recipe for baked wings calls for just four ingredients and comes together in an hour. Bake the wings at home, then simply slather in a variety of sauces and serve. Chili - On cooler game days, this Tailgate Chili is a perfect option. For a delicious and cash-saving spread, you can offer this chili as a standalone dish, as a dip for chips and as a hot dog topping.

Win MVP with extra-special

football themed snacks and recipes, all portable and made in the slow cooker:



Slow Cooker Pimento Cheese Dip : Pimento cheese and warm cheese dip come together for a mouthwatering appetizer everyone will love. Serve with pretzels, crackers or vegetable sticks.

Slow Cooker Chipotle Black Bean Dip : This divine dip is a delicious mix of refried beans, black beans, corn, salsa and chilies that will elevate any chip. Slow Cooker Bacon Mac and Cheese : A warm and cheesy slow-cooker meal comes to the rescue when game days get chilly!

For even more game-winning snacks and everyday savings, visit

Kroger

or the Kroger app, offering more than

$600

in savings available weekly in digital coupons.

With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop for their favorite game day eats and more

in-store or through

Kroger Pickup

and

Delivery ,

offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with

Boost by Kroger

Plus , the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.



