Durov’s spouse places blame on French detention over miscarriage

(MENAFN) Yulia Vavilova, the girlfriend of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, has publicly stated that the stress surrounding Durov's recent arrest in France contributed to her miscarriage. Vavilova, a 24-year-old influencer, was briefly detained alongside Durov in late August, shortly after their arrival in Paris. Following the incident, she claims to have endured significant emotional turmoil, which she believes affected her pregnancy.



In a Telegram post shared on Sunday, Vavilova detailed the circumstances of their arrest and the aftermath. Durov was taken into custody on multiple charges, including refusal to cooperate with authorities and allegedly managing an online platform utilized by organized crime groups. Although he was released on bail, he remains prohibited from leaving France while his legal situation unfolds.



Vavilova recounted the moment she learned of her pregnancy, stating it was roughly a day after Durov's arrest. She described the heartbreaking news that her doctor could not detect a heartbeat, leading her to conclude that she had lost the baby. While she was initially detained with Durov, she was released the same day. However, later that day, French police summoned her for questioning. Following her doctor’s advice, she declined to attend but was later subjected to a three-to-four-hour interrogation about a month later.



Amidst these challenges, Vavilova emphasized her commitment to prioritizing her "physical and mental health," even as she dealt with the stress linked to Durov's legal issues. Reports suggest that Durov could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Additionally, Vavilova disclosed that she has been the target of online harassment, compounding her emotional strain during this difficult time.



This distressing situation sheds light on the profound impact that legal troubles can have on personal lives, revealing the emotional burden borne not only by those directly involved but also by their loved ones. Vavilova’s experience highlights the intersection of personal trauma and the public scrutiny that accompanies high-profile arrests, prompting discussions about mental health and the pressures faced by individuals in the spotlight.

