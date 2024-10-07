Trump vows to get to Mars by year 2028

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has made a bold promise to reach Mars by the end of his potential new term in office, should he defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. The ambitious mission is set to be spearheaded by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who joined Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.



The rally, held at the location of Trump's attempted assassination in July, featured a mix of familiar campaign themes, including promises to secure the US southern border, resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and lower energy prices and inflation. Among these pledges, Trump's commitment to space exploration stood out as particularly ambitious. “We will lead the world in space exploration,” he declared, confidently stating, “We will reach Mars before the end of my term.”



Trump emphasized his partnership with Musk, stating, “Elon promised me that he was going to do that.” He even turned to Musk during the rally, playfully asking, “I don’t know, can you do that?”



With a clear sense of optimism, Trump expressed his belief in Musk's capabilities, asserting, “We’re gonna win, and he’s gonna reach Mars by the end of our term, which is a big thing, before China, before anybody. My money’s on that guy [Musk].”



During his first term, Trump demonstrated a keen interest in advancing space exploration. He issued several executive orders and policy directives aimed at revitalizing the U.S. space program. In 2017, he directed NASA to lead efforts for “the return of humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilization, followed by human missions to Mars and other destinations.” Additionally, in 2019, he established the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the military, a move that drew criticism from opponents who accused him of militarizing space.



Trump's ambitious Mars mission proposal not only highlights his ongoing commitment to space exploration but also reflects a competitive stance against other nations, particularly China. As the election approaches, this pledge may resonate with voters interested in the future of space exploration and American leadership on the global stage.

