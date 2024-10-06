Economic Calendar: Inflation Data and Fed Minutes Take Center Stage This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic calendar from October 7 to 11 kicks off with the Focus Report on Monday, bringing crucial events for investors to watch throughout the week.



This document, prepared by the Central of Brazi , presents key economic forecasts from the market. The General Price - Internal Availability (IGP-DI) also comes out on Monday.



This index tracks price increases from agricultural and industrial raw materials to final consumer goods and services.



Internationally, Monday brings retail sales data for the Eurozone and consumer credit figures for the United States. Mexico will release formal job creation numbers on the same day.



Tuesday, October 8, features the Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) in Brazil. Germany will publish its August industrial production data on Tuesday as well.







The United States will release its trade balance, showing import and export values for goods. Mexico rounds out Tuesday with its weekly international reserves data.



Wednesday, October 9, spotlights Brazil's official inflation measure, the IPCA, for September.



The first preview of the IGP-M (Market) index, known as the rent inflation, also comes out on Wednesday.



This data calculates price changes from the 21st of the previous month to the 20th of the collection month. It serves as a benchmark for public tariffs.



The international agenda for Wednesday includes Mexico's CPI and the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in the United States.



Thursday, October 10, brings Brazil's monthly retail survey and the Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index for October.



In the U.S., Thursday features the CPI and weekly jobless claims data. The Bank of Mexico will release its monetary policy decision minutes on Thursday as well.



Friday, October 11, closes the week with Brazil's monthly services survey for August. Germany will publish its September CPI on Friday.



In the U.S., investors should watch for the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.



China plans to release aggregate credit data, new loans, CPI, and PPI for September, though the exact date remains unconfirmed.



The U.S. will also publish its Monthly Fiscal Result for September at an unspecified time.

Economic Calendar for the Week October 7 to 11, 2024

Monday, October 7

Brazil







8:00 AM – FGV: IGP-DI (Sep)



8:25 AM – BCB: Focus Report (weekly)



11:00 AM – Anfavea: Vehicle Production and Sales (Sep)

3:00 PM – Secex: Trade Balance (weekly)





6:00 AM – Retail Sales (Aug)





4:00 PM – Fed: Consumer Credit (Aug)





Formal Job Creation (Sep)







8:00 AM – FGV: IPC-S (weekly)

9:00 AM – IBGE: Monthly Industrial Survey – Regional (Aug)





3:00 AM – Industrial Production (Aug)





9:30 AM – Trade Balance (Aug)





12:00 PM – International Reserves (weekly)







5:00 AM – FIPE: IPC (weekly)



8:00 AM – FGV: IGP-M (1st preview) (Oct)



9:00 AM – IBGE: IPCA (Sep)



2:30 PM – BCB: Brazil Commodities Index (Sep)

2:30 PM – BCB: Foreign Exchange Flow (weekly)





9:00 AM Consumer Price Index (Sep)





3:00 PM – FOMC Minutes Release







9:00 AM – IBGE: Monthly Retail Survey (Aug)

10:00 AM – CNI: Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index – ICEI (Oct)







9:30 AM – Consumer Price Index (Sep)

9:30 AM – Jobless Claims (weekly)





12:00 PM – Banxico: Release of Monetary Policy Decision Minutes





9:00 AM – IBGE: Monthly Services Survey (Aug)





3:00 AM – Consumer Price Index (Sep) – final







9:30 AM – Producer Price Index (Sep)

11:00 AM – University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index (Oct) – preliminary





Monthly Fiscal Result (Sep)







Aggregate Credit (Sep)



New Loans (Sep)



Consumer Price Index (Sep)

Producer Price Index (Sep)



Economic Calendar: Inflation Data and Fed Minutes Take Center Stage This Week