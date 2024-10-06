(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Indian strongly rejected a report released by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which claimed that conditions regarding religious freedom in India have "continued to worsen." The report, published on Wednesday, suggested that the U.S. State Department should designate India as a “country of particular concern” regarding religious liberties.



The Indian of External Affairs responded emphatically, labeling the USCIRF as a “biased organization with a agenda.” Officials criticized the report for misrepresenting facts and advancing a narrative they deemed unfounded. The ministry stated, "We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further." In addition, they urged the organization to "desist from such agenda-driven efforts" and suggested that it focus on addressing human rights issues within the United States instead.



The USCIRF report alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a "concerted effort" to fulfill election promises that disproportionately affect religious minorities. Specific legislation cited included the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was introduced earlier this year, as well as the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a proposal for a unified civil code intended to replace religion-specific personal laws.



Moreover, the report accused political officials in India of employing hate speech and discriminatory rhetoric against Muslims and other religious minorities, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 elections.



As tensions between India and the US continue to evolve, this exchange highlights the complexities surrounding human rights discussions and the divergent perspectives on governance and religious freedoms. The Indian government’s response signals a firm stance against external criticism, framing it as politically motivated while emphasizing its commitment to managing domestic affairs without foreign interference.

