SEC Organizes Exam For Taxi Drivers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 6, the State Examination Center (SEC) is organizing the next exam for specially trained taxi drivers. This exam is designed to assess the preparedness of drivers and operators engaged in international passenger and cargo by road, Azernews reports citing the SEC.

A total of 2,002 people registered to take the exam today. The taxi driver exam is being conducted in the electronic examination center of the of Education and Culture and at the Ganja regional department, while the exam for drivers and operators of international cargo transportation is held only in Baku.

Participants must arrive on time with a special admit card and original ID. Candidates can check their results immediately after the exam, and the results will be published on the DEM website the following day.

The exam will consist of 20 test questions on ethical behavior and passenger transportation for taxi drivers, and 25 test questions on professional competence for those engaged in international cargo transportation. Correct answers are awarded 1 point, while incorrect answers do not affect the result. Taxi drivers who score 10 or more, and international passenger and freight drivers and operators who score 15 or more, will be considered successful and receive a certificate.