SEC Organizes Exam For Taxi Drivers

10/6/2024 6:10:11 AM
On October 6, the State Examination Center (SEC) is organizing
the next exam for specially trained taxi drivers. This exam is
designed to assess the preparedness of drivers and operators
engaged in international passenger and cargo transportation by
road, Azernews reports citing the SEC.
A total of 2,002 people registered to take the exam today. The
taxi driver exam is being conducted in the electronic examination
center of the Ministry of Education and Culture and at the Ganja
regional department, while the exam for drivers and operators of
international cargo transportation is held only in Baku.
Participants must arrive on time with a special admit card and
original ID. Candidates can check their results immediately after
the exam, and the results will be published on the DEM website the
following day.
The exam will consist of 20 test questions on ethical behavior
and passenger transportation for taxi drivers, and 25 test
questions on professional competence for those engaged in
international cargo transportation. Correct answers are awarded 1
point, while incorrect answers do not affect the result. Taxi
drivers who score 10 or more, and international passenger and
freight drivers and operators who score 15 or more, will be
considered successful and receive a certificate.
