UN Sends $80 Million Every 2 Weeks To Its Offices In Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations (UN) has been sending about $80 million to its offices in Afghanistan every two weeks for the past three years, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said on Saturday.

The UN has imposed sanctions on the transfer of money and cash to the country since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan (IEA). To address the cash shortage UN sent about $80 million every 10 to 14 days to their respective offices, a report in Tolo News said.

SIGAR wrote concerning the US State Department that the United Nations has sent $3.6 billion to Afghanistan in 2022 and 2023.

The United Nations Political Mission (UNAMA) said that the money is kept in special UN accounts in private banks.

SIGAR said that these funds have indirectly benefited the caretaker government of Afghanistan and helped the country's economy.

