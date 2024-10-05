Usman Qadir Announces Retirement From Cricket, Bids Farewell To Pakistan Team

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistani leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who recently represented the Dolphins in the Champions One Day Cup, has announced his retirement from cricket. The cricketer made his retirement public through a heartfelt post on the social X (formerly Twitter), expressing his gratitude for his cricketing journey.

In his announcement, Usman Qadir wrote, "Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude."



He added, "It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I am thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way. From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life."

Qadir extended his thanks to his fans as well, saying, "I'm deeply appreciative of the passionate fans, who have always stood by me, your unwavering support has meant the world."

As he steps into a new chapter of his life, Usman reflects on his father's legacy and his enduring love for the sport. "As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad's legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything."

Usman Qadir played his last match for Pakistan in 2022. According to sources, his decision to retire from all forms of international cricket comes after feeling disheartened by being continuously overlooked by the Pakistan Cricket Board.