INFRGY Uses Handheld Radio To Power Devices

- Parvez RishiHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INFRGY LLC proudly demonstrates its wireless power transfer technology, which converts radio frequency (RF) into DC electricity, for use in powering small devices and charging batteries.Video :In the proof of concept, handheld radio units are used as a transmitter and receiver, while also wirelessly powering two LED light bulbs. The low-voltage system is considered safe, and capable of powering multiple devices at the same time. RF is currently used in many applications.Unlike other developing technologies like lasers, microwaves or infrared light, the components do not have to be oriented in a direct line with each other.Co-founder Parvez Rishi feels that the technology has a good chance of becoming the standard method of charging devices wirelessly. He states,“because RF technology is so ubiquitous, we feel that expanding its usage to wireless power transfer should be almost seamless”. He further elaborates,“as far back as the 1890's Nikola Tesla was working on the principle of wireless energy transmission, which involved use of a radio transmitter and receiver”.Tesla envisioned a world where power could be transmitted wirelessly across long distances, a concept that was ahead of its time, but limited by the technology available. INFRGY's device realizes Tesla's vision with advanced RF transmission.Unlike traditional wireless charging pads, the system does not require precise placement. The INFRGY system overcomes the constraints of microwave and infrared technologies, which require a direct line of sight and are limited to point-to-point transmission.RF technology is not as adversely affected by obstacles, while also being capable of long-range transmission. The INFRGY system is a practical method to power devices without a continuous physical connection.INFRGY conceived of the idea while testing their related concept of harvesting electromagnetic energy at the Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Kashmir, Zakura Campus. Though distinct from each other, INFRGY sees the development of both concepts as crucial advancements in wireless technology.

