Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (Von Nuways AG)

Power X-Change paves the way for further market share gains



On Tuesday, Einhell attended the European Midcap Conference in Paris, hosted by NuWays in cooperation

with CF&B. Here are our key takeaways:



Mid-term sales target: Einhell aims to reach € 2bn in sales between FY27-FY29, depending on the

geopolitical situation (eNuW FY28e: € 1.2bn). In addition to expansions into new geographic markets,

growth should also come from a steadily increasing market share in DACH (currently 39% for cordless

garden products and 20% for tools), which is driven by Einhell's Power X-Change products.



Furthermore, with € 2bn in sales, Einhell's CEO Kroiss estimates generating a 10% EBIT margin due to

economies of scale and an increasing share of the high margin Power X-Change products (51% of sales

in H1'24). After reaching a 10% EBIT margin, Management does not intend to increase profitability further

but instead focus on delivering the best possible experience for customers. The concept of scale

economies shared (passing through the benefit of scale to the customer, which increases sales even

further) is a reasonable strategy in our view and does not only help to strengthen Einhell's brand perception

but also builds a moat by reaching scale. In addition, we like Kroiss' long-term view and customer focus,

who not only contributed substantially to Einhell's past success in his role as CEO since 2003 but is

also Einhell's second largest shareholder.



US expansion: To fuel future growth, Einhell intends to get a foot into the US DIY market (c. 56% of

global DIY). As building a proper infrastructure for the US market can be both time-consuming and costly,

the preferred way to enter the American market is via M&A. However, finding a suitable target for c. €

150m has turned out to be a difficult task.



Brand building partnerships: Since January 1st, Einhell has been the partner of the Mercedes-AMG

PETRONAS F1 Team and supports the team with its Power X-Change devices as its“Official Tool Expert”.

Further, since August 2021, Einhell has also been the“Official Home and Garden Expert” for FC

Bayern Munich. Management intends not to add a third comparable partnership, emphasize however the

importance of the partnership with Mercedes to strengthen its brand in the US. Formula 1 has recently

gained popularity in the US and hosts already three races in 2025 (Miami, Austin, Las Vegas).



We continue to like the stock and reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 84, based on DCF.

