Azerbaijan Reveals Squad For UEFA Nations League Matches

The Azerbaijani national team's squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Estonia and Slovakia has been announced, Azernews reports.

The names of the players called up to the team were revealed by the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Fernando Santos, at a press conference.

The Portuguese specialist has sent invitations to 24 footballers, including goalkeepers Rza Jafarov (Neftchi), Mehdi Jannatov (Sumgayit), Aydin Bayramov (Zira); defenders Badavi Huseynov, Elvin Jafarghuliyev, Bahlul Mustafazade, Abbas Huseynov (all from FC Qarabag), Qismat Aliyev (Zira), Rahil Mammadov (Radomyak, Poland), Shahriyar Aliyev (Turan Tovuz), Zamiq Aliyev (Egnatia, Albania), Anton Krivotsyuk (Daejon, South Korea); midfielders Toral Bayramov, Aleksey Isayev (both from FC Qarabag), Elvin Jamalov (Sabah), Jeyhun Nuriyev (Zira), Joshqun Diniyev (Bandırmaspor, Turkiye), Emin Mahmudov (Neftchi), Ozan Can Kökçü (HIK, Finland), Khayal Najafov (Turan Tovuz); forwards Ramil Sheydayev (Neftchi), Rustam Ahmadzada (Zira), Renat Dadashov (Ankaragücü, Turkiye), Mahir Emreli (Nürnberg, Germany).

On October 11, the Azerbaijani national team will face Estonia, and three days later, they will play against Slovakia at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The 2024–25 UEFA Nations League is the fourth season of the UEFA Nations League.

The competition runs from September to November 2024 (league phase), March 2025 (League A quarter-finals, and League A/B and B/C play-offs), June 2025 (Nations League Finals) and March 2026 (League C/D play-offs).

Spain are the defending champions, having won the 2023 finals.

