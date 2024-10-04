(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Nebulizer Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Jet, Mesh, Ultrasonic), By Application (COPD, Asthma), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Emergency Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. nebulizer market size is anticipated to reach USD 412.6 million by 2030, expanding at a 5.4% CAGR Rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases in U.S., increasing demand for home healthcare devices, and growing geriatric population are among the key factors driving market growth.



Rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases is a crucial driver for market growth. Factors such as overconsumption of tobacco and alcohol, unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and alarming rates of obesity are also likely to lead to an increase in incidence of respiratory disorders in U.S., contributing to the growth of the nebulizer market over the forecast period.

Home healthcare devices have been gaining popularity and market share in recent years. Growing geriatric population in U.S., high incidence of target diseases, and rising need to curb healthcare expenditure are expected to be some of the high-impact rendering drivers for home healthcare devices. Home healthcare is a cost-effective alternative to expensive hospital stays. Easy availability of compact nebulizers ideal for home use and technological innovations in nebulizers to reduce noise and improve functionality are increasing their adoption in home healthcare. Moreover, third-party payers, such as insurance companies, favor such devices as they aim to reduce costs while providing quality healthcare services. Such factors are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Mesh is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to its advanced technology that provides fast and highly effective drug delivery when compared to that of a usual nebulizer.

The asthma segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a market share of 40.0% driven by the high prevalence of asthma, which requires regular and effective administration of drugs for disease management. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2023. The hospitals and clinics provide a controlled environment with physicians trained to administer nebulized drugs, especially for critical cases or patients who require intensive care. Companies Featured

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allied Healthcare

Vectura Group Plc.

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Aerogen

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Briggs Healthcare Beurer GmBH Key Attributes:



