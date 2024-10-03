Ethiopia’S Economic Surge: 8% Growth Despite Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia's has shown remarkable resilience, achieving an impressive 8.1% growth in the fiscal year ending July 7, 2024. This growth comes despite ongoing conflicts and global economic pressures.



Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa, shared these encouraging figures at a recent meeting. The industrial sector played a crucial role, expanding by 9.2%.



Large and medium industries grew by 10.2%. This surge can be attributed to the reopening of factories that had closed due to recent conflicts.



New factories that began operations during the fiscal year also contributed to this growth. Agriculture, a cornerstone of Ethiopia's economy, saw significant improvements.



The government's focus on agricultural reform has yielded positive results. This sector's growth has helped boost overall economic performance and improve food security for millions of Ethiopians.







The services sector experienced a 7.7% increase, driven largely by a rebound in tourism. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign tourists have started returning to Ethiopia.



Key national companies like Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Telecom have also contributed significantly to the service sector's growth.

Ethiopia's Economic Resilience Amid Challenges

Ethiopia's economic achievements are particularly noteworthy given the ongoing conflict in the Amhara region. This area is home to the country's second-largest population and has faced significant challenges.



Despite these obstacles, the economy has shown remarkable adaptability. Looking ahead, the Ethiopian government is optimistic about future growth.



Minister Assefa expressed confidence that the country could achieve double-digit economic growth in the coming fiscal year. This projection is based on the current momentum and ongoing economic reforms.



However, Ethiopia's economic journey is not without challenges. The country still grapples with high inflation rates and foreign exchange shortages.



These issues could potentially impact future growth if not addressed effectively. The government is working on strategies to tackle these economic hurdles.



Ethiopia's economic success story serves as an inspiration for other developing nations. It demonstrates that with the right policies and focus, significant growth is possible even in the face of adversity.



As Ethiopia continues on this path, the world will be watching as it navigates the complex landscape of economic development. The country's ability to maintain this growth trajectory will depend on various factors.



These include political stability, continued economic reforms, and the global economic climate. If Ethiopia can address its challenges while building on its successes, it could become a leading economic powerhouse in Africa.

